Logo for the brand High Mountain Health

High Mountain Health

Original Sour Diesel #1

About this product

The Cali Connection bred this strain by crossing Sour OG x Sour Diesel Clone.

Feelings/Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted, Energetic
Medical Relief: Depression, Stress, Pain
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene ･ Myrcene ･ Caryophyllene
