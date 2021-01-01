High Mountain Health
Original Sour Diesel #1
About this product
The Cali Connection bred this strain by crossing Sour OG x Sour Diesel Clone.
Feelings/Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted, Energetic
Medical Relief: Depression, Stress, Pain
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene ･ Myrcene ･ Caryophyllene
