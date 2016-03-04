Loading…
Salmon River OG

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

An indica-dominant strain from Dynasty Genetics, who combined Pre–98 Bubba Kush Clone x Blue Heron.

Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted
Medical Relief: Stress, Anxiety, Pain, Depression, Insomnia
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene ･ Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene

Salmon River OG effects

Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
