About this product
Bred by Sweet Seeds - crossed Afghani S1 x Black Domina to create this indica strain.
Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Focused, Hungry
Medical Relief: Fatigue, Pain, Stress, Inflammation
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene ･ Limonene
