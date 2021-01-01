Loading…
Logo for the brand High Mountain Health

High Mountain Health

Sweet Afghani Delicious

Bred by Sweet Seeds - crossed Afghani S1 x Black Domina to create this indica strain.

Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed, Focused, Hungry
Medical Relief: Fatigue, Pain, Stress, Inflammation
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene ･ Limonene
