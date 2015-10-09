About this product
Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted, Sleepy
Medical Relief: Stress, Pain, Anxiety, Insomnia
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Myrcene ･ Limonene
The White is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known for having a distinct lack of odor or flavor. The White gives off a high that is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations. This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. Those who do not enjoy the flavor and aroma of cannabis opt for this strain over more pungent varieties. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
HMH is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid-back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state.
High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe, and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.