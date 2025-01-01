Indica-dominant Hybrid (90% Indica / 10% Sativa)

11 Roses is a product of the award-winning Sugar Black Rose and Appalachian Kush strains.

11 Roses boasts dense, resinous buds with a stunning palette of colors, ranging from deep greens to purples, all covered in a thick layer of trichomes.

This strain has a rich, earthy aroma with hints of sweet fruit and floral undertones, making it a delight for the senses.

The flavor profile of 11 Roses is equally impressive, offering a blend of sweet, fruity notes with a subtle earthy finish.

Known for its potent and relaxing effects, 11 Roses provides a soothing body high that can help with stress and pain relief. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day.

11 Roses is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.





