About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid (90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
11 Roses is a product of the award-winning Sugar Black Rose and Appalachian Kush strains.
11 Roses boasts dense, resinous buds with a stunning palette of colors, ranging from deep greens to purples, all covered in a thick layer of trichomes.
This strain has a rich, earthy aroma with hints of sweet fruit and floral undertones, making it a delight for the senses.
The flavor profile of 11 Roses is equally impressive, offering a blend of sweet, fruity notes with a subtle earthy finish.
Known for its potent and relaxing effects, 11 Roses provides a soothing body high that can help with stress and pain relief. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day.
11 Roses is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
11 Roses is a product of the award-winning Sugar Black Rose and Appalachian Kush strains.
11 Roses boasts dense, resinous buds with a stunning palette of colors, ranging from deep greens to purples, all covered in a thick layer of trichomes.
This strain has a rich, earthy aroma with hints of sweet fruit and floral undertones, making it a delight for the senses.
The flavor profile of 11 Roses is equally impressive, offering a blend of sweet, fruity notes with a subtle earthy finish.
Known for its potent and relaxing effects, 11 Roses provides a soothing body high that can help with stress and pain relief. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day.
11 Roses is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
Fulfillment
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid (90% Indica / 10% Sativa)
11 Roses is a product of the award-winning Sugar Black Rose and Appalachian Kush strains.
11 Roses boasts dense, resinous buds with a stunning palette of colors, ranging from deep greens to purples, all covered in a thick layer of trichomes.
This strain has a rich, earthy aroma with hints of sweet fruit and floral undertones, making it a delight for the senses.
The flavor profile of 11 Roses is equally impressive, offering a blend of sweet, fruity notes with a subtle earthy finish.
Known for its potent and relaxing effects, 11 Roses provides a soothing body high that can help with stress and pain relief. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day.
11 Roses is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
11 Roses is a product of the award-winning Sugar Black Rose and Appalachian Kush strains.
11 Roses boasts dense, resinous buds with a stunning palette of colors, ranging from deep greens to purples, all covered in a thick layer of trichomes.
This strain has a rich, earthy aroma with hints of sweet fruit and floral undertones, making it a delight for the senses.
The flavor profile of 11 Roses is equally impressive, offering a blend of sweet, fruity notes with a subtle earthy finish.
Known for its potent and relaxing effects, 11 Roses provides a soothing body high that can help with stress and pain relief. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day.
11 Roses is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item