Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Animal Mints is a cross between the popular Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies strains.

Animal Mints features dense, vibrant buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a frosty layer of trichomes.

This strain has a unique and enticing aroma, combining sweet, minty notes with hints of vanilla and earthy pine.

The flavor profile of Animal Mints is complex and delightful, offering a blend of minty freshness, vanilla sweetness, and a subtle earthy undertone.

Animal Mints provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body high and a gentle cerebral buzz. It's great for relaxation and stress relief, making it perfect for evening use.

Animal Mints is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and aiding with sleep disorders. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



