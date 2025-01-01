About this product
Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Animal Mints is a cross between the popular Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies strains.
Animal Mints features dense, vibrant buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a frosty layer of trichomes.
This strain has a unique and enticing aroma, combining sweet, minty notes with hints of vanilla and earthy pine.
The flavor profile of Animal Mints is complex and delightful, offering a blend of minty freshness, vanilla sweetness, and a subtle earthy undertone.
Animal Mints provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body high and a gentle cerebral buzz. It's great for relaxation and stress relief, making it perfect for evening use.
Animal Mints is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and aiding with sleep disorders. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
