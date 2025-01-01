Apple Crumb Cake is a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies with Waffle Cone.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Apple Crumb Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with dark olive-green nuggets and dark amber undertones. The buds are adorned with bright hairs and a dense layer of vivid amber crystal trichomes, giving them a striking appearance.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of apple, cinnamon, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Apple Crumb Cake is deliciously sweet, offering a blend of apple, cinnamon, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Apple Crumb Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Apple Crumb Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more