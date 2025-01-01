Apple Fritter is a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Apple Fritter features dense, round-shaped buds with dark olive-green nuggets and dark amber undertones. The buds are adorned with bright hairs and a dense layer of vivid amber crystal trichomes, giving them a striking appearance.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of apple, cinnamon, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Apple Fritter is deliciously sweet, offering a blend of apple, cinnamon, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Apple Fritter provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Apple Fritter is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more