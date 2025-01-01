Beach Wedding is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Beach Wedding features dense buds with broad fan leaves, which should be trimmed to allow light penetration. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, citrusy aroma with earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Beach Wedding is a delightful blend of citrus and earthy notes, offering a refreshing and enjoyable taste.

Beach Wedding provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Beach Wedding is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from pain, depression, anxiety, and stress. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 70 days and offers a good yield.



