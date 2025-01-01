Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Blackberry Fire is a cross between Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady.

Blackberry Fire features dark olive green buds with rich purple undertones, bright amber hairs, and a coating of vivid amber crystal trichomes.

This strain has a unique aroma, combining sweet, fruity berry notes with a hint of diesel and earthy undertones.

The flavor profile of Blackberry Fire is delightful, offering a mix of sweet berry and grapefruit flavors with a subtle diesel finish.

Blackberry Fire provides a balanced effect, delivering both a relaxing body high and a gentle cerebral buzz. It's great for stress relief and relaxation, making it perfect for evening use.

Blackberry Fire is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, stress, muscle spasms, and mood swings. Its high THC content makes it effective for treating these ailments.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



