Blue Cherry Pebbles is a cross between AK-47, Blue Dream, and other unknown hybrid strains.
Sativa-dominant Hybrid (70% Sativa / 30% Indica)
Blue Cherry Pebbles features small, dense buds covered in a thick layer of trichomes, with light forest green tones and slight hints of purple.
This strain has a musky, earthy aroma with sweet undertones of berries, offering a delightful scent when the buds are broken apart.
The flavor profile of Blue Cherry Pebbles is fruity and sweet, with distinct notes of cherry and blueberry, complemented by a subtle herbal finish.
Blue Cherry Pebbles provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body high. It's great for creative activities, socializing, and unwinding.
Blue Cherry Pebbles is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, stress reduction, and mood enhancement. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
