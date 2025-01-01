Blue Cherry Pebbles is a cross between AK-47, Blue Dream, and other unknown hybrid strains.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (70% Sativa / 30% Indica)

Blue Cherry Pebbles features small, dense buds covered in a thick layer of trichomes, with light forest green tones and slight hints of purple.

This strain has a musky, earthy aroma with sweet undertones of berries, offering a delightful scent when the buds are broken apart.

The flavor profile of Blue Cherry Pebbles is fruity and sweet, with distinct notes of cherry and blueberry, complemented by a subtle herbal finish.

Blue Cherry Pebbles provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body high. It's great for creative activities, socializing, and unwinding.

Blue Cherry Pebbles is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, stress reduction, and mood enhancement. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more