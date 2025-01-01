Blue Dream is a cross between Blueberry and Haze, and it has gained popularity for its potent effects and pleasant flavor, making it a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Blue Dream features large, dense buds with a mix of light green and blue hues, complemented by orange hairs and a coating of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, berry-like aroma with notes of blueberry and earthy undertones, making it very inviting.

The flavor profile of Blue Dream is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blueberry with hints of vanilla and a slightly herbal finish.

Blue Dream is known for its balanced effects, providing a gentle cerebral euphoria and a relaxing body high. It's great for daytime use, enhancing creativity and focus while also offering physical relaxation.

Blue Dream is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, depression, nausea, and stress. Its balanced effects make it suitable for a wide range of medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and offers a high yield.



