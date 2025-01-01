About this product
Blueberry Maraschino is a cross between Cherry Pie, Blueberry OG, and Kosher Tangie.
Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Blueberry Maraschino features dense, vibrant buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a frosty layer of trichomes.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of blueberry and cherry, making it very inviting and pleasant.
The flavor profile of Blueberry Maraschino is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blueberry and cherry with a subtle herbal finish.
Blueberry Maraschino provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and creative activities.
Blueberry Maraschino is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and mood enhancement. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
