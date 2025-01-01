About this product
Cheetah Cake is a cross between Cheetah Piss and Cherry Cheesecake. It's known for its potent effects and pungent aroma.
Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Cheetah Cake features bright neon green buds with yellow-orange hairs, covered in a thick layer of frosty golden amber trichomes. The buds have a somewhat purple hue and are beautifully dense.
This strain has a strong, dynamic aroma with intense sour citrus undertones, almost cake-like, and a hint of diesel and gas.
The flavor profile of Cheetah Cake is sweet and creamy, with fruity notes of lemon and a sour citrus exhale that lingers long after the final exhale.
Cheetah Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, focus, and sociability, making it perfect for social gatherings or creative activities.
Cheetah Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, depression, fatigue, and stress. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
Cheetah Cake is a cross between Cheetah Piss and Cherry Cheesecake. It's known for its potent effects and pungent aroma.
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
