Cheetah Cake is a cross between Cheetah Piss and Cherry Cheesecake. It's known for its potent effects and pungent aroma.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Cheetah Cake features bright neon green buds with yellow-orange hairs, covered in a thick layer of frosty golden amber trichomes. The buds have a somewhat purple hue and are beautifully dense.

This strain has a strong, dynamic aroma with intense sour citrus undertones, almost cake-like, and a hint of diesel and gas.

The flavor profile of Cheetah Cake is sweet and creamy, with fruity notes of lemon and a sour citrus exhale that lingers long after the final exhale.

Cheetah Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, focus, and sociability, making it perfect for social gatherings or creative activities.

Cheetah Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, depression, fatigue, and stress. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.



