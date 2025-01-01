About this product
Chocolate Cake is a cross between Double Chocolate and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
Chocolate Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with dark green leaves and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of chocolate, coffee, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Chocolate Cake is rich and decadent, offering a blend of chocolate, coffee, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Chocolate Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Chocolate Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and offers a good yield.
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
