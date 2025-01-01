Chocolate Cake is a cross between Double Chocolate and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Chocolate Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with dark green leaves and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of chocolate, coffee, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Chocolate Cake is rich and decadent, offering a blend of chocolate, coffee, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Chocolate Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Chocolate Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



