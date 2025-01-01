College Park is a cross between Jungle Cake, GMO, and Georgia Pie strains. It's known for its potent effects and pungent aroma.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

College Park features oversized, fluffy buds with conical dark olive green nugs, deep purple leaves, thin orange hairs, and tiny blue-tinted white crystal trichomes.

This strain has a sweet and fruity aroma with subtle undertones of berry fruit and citrus, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of College Park is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blueberry and citrus with a subtle herbal finish.

College Park provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, focus, and sociability, making it perfect for social gatherings or creative activities.

College Park is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, depression, fatigue, and stress. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and can grow up to six feet tall indoors and up to eight feet tall outdoors.



read more