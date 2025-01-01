About this product
Dante's Inferno is a cross between Oreoz and Devil Driver. It's known for its high THC content and visually stunning appearance.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Dante's Inferno features dense, visually stunning buds with forest green nugs, pink undertones, and chunky, pink-tinted trichomes, making it quite striking.
This strain has a unique aroma, combining notes of ammonia, pepper, and tea, with sweet, creamy, and fruity undertones.
The flavor profile of Dante's Inferno is complex and delightful, offering a mix of ammonia, pepper, and tea, along with sweet, creamy, and fruity notes.
Dante's Inferno provides a balanced effect, delivering both cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation. It promotes talkativeness, creativity, and sleepiness, making it great for social use and creative activities.
Dante's Inferno is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, insomnia, pain, headaches, migraines, depression, mood swings, chronic stress, and fatigue.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a typical flowering time for indica hybrids and offers a generous yield.
Fulfillment
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item