Do Si Do Sherbet is a cross between 2 Scoops and Dosidos, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Do Si Do Sherbet features dense buds with a deep purple hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, creamy aroma with hints of lavender, diesel, mango, and coffee, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Do Si Do Sherbet is rich and complex, offering a blend of lavender, diesel, mango, and coffee with subtle earthy notes.

Do Si Do Sherbet provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Do Si Do Sherbet is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and nausea. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



