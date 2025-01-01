Do You Gelato is a cross between Gelato 45 and Do Si Dos strains, combining the best traits of both parent strains.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Do You Gelato features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of blueberry and vanilla, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Do You Gelato is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blueberry and vanilla with a subtle herbal finish.

Do You Gelato provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and creative activities.

Do You Gelato is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and mood enhancement. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



