Dogwalker OG is a cross between Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Dogwalker OG features dense buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has an earthy and skunky aroma, with some likening it to a wet dog. It also has a spicy chemical undertone, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Dogwalker OG is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, skunky, and spicy chemical notes with a hint of sweetness.

Dogwalker OG provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Dogwalker OG is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



