Donny Burger is a cross between GMO and Han Solo Burger. It's known for its potent effects and unique aroma.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Donny Burger features squat bushes with broad, leafy foliage. The buds develop a beautiful purple coloring later in the flowering cycle, which can be enhanced by exposing plants to cooler evening temperatures.

This strain has a unique aroma, combining earthy and herbal notes with a hint of sweetness, making it quite inviting.

The flavor profile of Donny Burger is rich and complex, offering a mix of earthy, herbal, and sweet flavors with a subtle hint of spice.

Donny Burger provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep.

Donny Burger is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



