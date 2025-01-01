Early Rouge Valley Wreck is a cross between Trainwreck and Blueberry, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Early Rouge Valley Wreck features dense buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of pine and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Early Rouge Valley Wreck is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and citrusy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Early Rouge Valley Wreck provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

Early Rouge Valley Wreck is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more