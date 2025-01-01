Gary Payton is a cross between The-Y and Snowman

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Gary Payton features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with notes of berries and a hint of vanilla, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Gary Payton is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet berries and vanilla with a subtle herbal finish.

Gary Payton provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and creative activities.

Gary Payton is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, and mood enhancement. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



