Gastro Pop is a cross between Apples + Bananas and Grape Gas, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Gastro Pop features small, grape-shaped buds with a striking emerald-green color and deep purple undertones. The buds are adorned with bright white crystal trichomes, giving them a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of berries, grapes, sour citrus, and a hint of spicy diesel, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Gastro Pop is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, grapes, sour citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Gastro Pop provides a balanced high, starting with a wave of happiness and uplifted energy, making you feel more outgoing and at ease. As the high progresses, a strong sense of hunger kicks in, often leading to a serious case of the munchies. Eventually, the effects become sedative, gently lulling you into a restful sleep. Users often report feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed.

Gastro Pop is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from appetite loss, nausea, depression, mood swings, insomnia, and nightmares. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8 weeks and offers a good yield.





