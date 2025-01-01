GMO Cookies is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

GMO Cookies features dense buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of garlic, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of GMO Cookies is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, garlic, and subtle sweet notes with a hint of spice.

GMO Cookies provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.

