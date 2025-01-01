GMO is a cross between GMO Cookies and another undisclosed strain. It's known for its potent effects and unique aroma.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

GMO features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a distinctive aroma, combining earthy and herbal notes with a strong garlic and onion undertone, making it quite unique.

The flavor profile of GMO is rich and complex, offering a mix of earthy, herbal, and sweet flavors with a subtle hint of spice and a pronounced garlic and onion finish.

GMO provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep.

GMO is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



