God Bud is a cross between Hawaiian and Purple Skunk, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (100% Indica)

God Bud features dense, purple-tinged buds with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a complex aroma with notes of chocolate, pine, skunky, sweet, earthy, and pungent tones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of God Bud is rich and decadent, offering a blend of chocolate, pine, skunky, sweet, earthy, and pungent notes.

God Bud provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

God Bud is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from insomnia, chronic pain, stress, anxiety, arthritis, depression, migraines, muscle spasms, and spinal cord injury. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It requires careful attention to the environment due to its resinous nature. God Bud has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more