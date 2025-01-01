Gorilla Glue is a cross between Chem's Sister and Sour Dubb, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Gorilla Glue features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of pine and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Gorilla Glue is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and citrusy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Gorilla Glue provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Gorilla Glue is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



