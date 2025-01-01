Grandi Guava is a cross between Guava and Gelato. It's known for its potent effects and pleasant flavor.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Grandi Guava features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of tropical guava and a hint of blue cheese, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Grandi Guava is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet guava and a subtle cheesy finish.

Grandi Guava provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity.

Grandi Guava is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



