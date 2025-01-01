Granimals is a cross between Grape Pie and Animal Cookies, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

ranimals features dense, spade-shaped buds with a deep purple hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, doughy aroma with hints of grape, pepper, and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Granimals is rich and complex, offering a blend of grape, pepper, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Granimals provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Granimals is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



