Grape Pie is a cross between Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper. It's known for its potent effects and pleasant flavor.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Grape Pie features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of grapes and a hint of berry, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Grape Pie is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet grape and berry flavors with a subtle herbal finish.

Grape Pie provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity.

Grape Pie is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



