About this product
Gruntz is a cross between Zkittlez and Gelato, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Gruntz features dense, spade-shaped buds with a deep purple hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of berries, grapes, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Gruntz is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, grapes, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Gruntz provides a balanced high, starting with a wave of happiness and uplifted energy, making you feel more outgoing and at ease. As the high progresses, a strong sense of hunger kicks in, often leading to a serious case of the munchies. Eventually, the effects become sedative, gently lulling you into a restful sleep. Users often report feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed.
Gruntz is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from appetite loss, nausea, depression, mood swings, insomnia, and nightmares. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8 weeks and offers a good yield.
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
