Hash Burger is a cross between Han Solo Hash Plant and Double Burger. It's known for its potent effects and unique flavor profile.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Hash Burger features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes.

This strain has a bold, spicy aroma with notes of lemon and earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Hash Burger is rich and complex, offering a mix of sweet and spicy lemon notes with earthy undertones and a hint of cheese and pepper.

Hash Burger provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report experiencing the munchies.

Hash Burger is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



