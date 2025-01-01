Hash Plant is a cross between Hash Plant and Northern Lights #1, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (90% Indica / 10% Sativa)

Hash Plant features dense, compact buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, hash-like aroma with earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Hash Plant is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet hash, earthy, and subtle spicy notes.

Hash Plant provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Hash Plant is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



