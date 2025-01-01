Hella Jelly is a cross between Notorious T.H.C., and Very Cherry. It is known for its potent effects and delightful flavor.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (30% Indica / 70% Sativa)

Hella Jelly features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes that give it a sparkling appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of blue cotton candy, strawberries, and grapes, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Hella Jelly is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blue cotton candy, strawberries, and grapes with a subtle herbal finish.

Hella Jelly provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling uplifted and happy.

Hella Jelly is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 45 days and offers a good yield.



