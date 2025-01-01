I Dream of Cherries is a cross between blue dream and Cherry pie. It is known for its potent effects and delightful flavor.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

I Dream of Cherries features dense, colorful buds with dark green and red hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking resemblance to ripe cherries, making it visually appealing.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of ripe cherries and a hint of floral undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of I Dream of Cherries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet cherry and subtle floral notes with a hint of earthiness.

I Dream of Cherries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy and content.

I Dream of Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-65 days and offers a good yield.



