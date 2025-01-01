About this product
I Dream of Cherries is a cross between blue dream and Cherry pie. It is known for its potent effects and delightful flavor.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
I Dream of Cherries features dense, colorful buds with dark green and red hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking resemblance to ripe cherries, making it visually appealing.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of ripe cherries and a hint of floral undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.
The flavor profile of I Dream of Cherries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet cherry and subtle floral notes with a hint of earthiness.
I Dream of Cherries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy and content.
I Dream of Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-65 days and offers a good yield.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
I Dream of Cherries features dense, colorful buds with dark green and red hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking resemblance to ripe cherries, making it visually appealing.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of ripe cherries and a hint of floral undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.
The flavor profile of I Dream of Cherries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet cherry and subtle floral notes with a hint of earthiness.
I Dream of Cherries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy and content.
I Dream of Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-65 days and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
About this product
I Dream of Cherries is a cross between blue dream and Cherry pie. It is known for its potent effects and delightful flavor.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
I Dream of Cherries features dense, colorful buds with dark green and red hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking resemblance to ripe cherries, making it visually appealing.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of ripe cherries and a hint of floral undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.
The flavor profile of I Dream of Cherries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet cherry and subtle floral notes with a hint of earthiness.
I Dream of Cherries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy and content.
I Dream of Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-65 days and offers a good yield.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
I Dream of Cherries features dense, colorful buds with dark green and red hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking resemblance to ripe cherries, making it visually appealing.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of ripe cherries and a hint of floral undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.
The flavor profile of I Dream of Cherries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet cherry and subtle floral notes with a hint of earthiness.
I Dream of Cherries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy and content.
I Dream of Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-65 days and offers a good yield.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item