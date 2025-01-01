Ice Cream Cake is a cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. It's known for its potent effects and delightful flavor, making it a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (75% Indica / 25% Sativa)

Ice Cream Cake features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a somewhat creamy appearance, resembling a scoop of ice cream.

This strain has a sweet, creamy aroma with notes of vanilla, sugary dough, and earthy undertones, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Ice Cream Cake is rich and decadent, offering a blend of sweet vanilla, sugary dough, and earthy notes with a subtle hint of cream.

Ice Cream Cake provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy and content.

Ice Cream Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



