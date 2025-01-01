Jack Herer is a cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and Haze, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Jack Herer features dense, light green buds with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of citrus and pine, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Jack Herer is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, citrusy, and piney notes with a hint of sweetness.

Jack Herer provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

Jack Herer is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



