Jager Kush is a cross between LA Confidential and Blue Dream, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects
Indica-dominant Hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Jager Kush features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, berry aroma with hints of black licorice, similar to the German liquor Jägermeister, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Jager Kush is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, black licorice, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Jager Kush provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.
Jager Kush is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, and tremors. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Jager Kush is a cross between LA Confidential and Blue Dream, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
