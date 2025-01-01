Jager Kush is a cross between LA Confidential and Blue Dream, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)

Jager Kush features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, berry aroma with hints of black licorice, similar to the German liquor Jägermeister, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Jager Kush is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, black licorice, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Jager Kush provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Jager Kush is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, and tremors. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



