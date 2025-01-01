Kalashnikova is a cross between AK-47 and White Widow, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)

Kalashnikova features dense, compact buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of citrus and pine, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Kalashnikova is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, citrusy, and piney notes with a hint of sweetness.

Kalashnikova provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Kalashnikova is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.





