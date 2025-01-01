Khalifa Mintz is a cross between Khalifa Kush and The Menthol. It's known for its potent effects and delightful flavor, making it a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Khalifa Mintz features dense, colorful buds with a mix of light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a somewhat minty appearance, giving them a fresh and vibrant look.

This strain has a unique aroma, combining notes of OG gas, creamy gelato, and minty menthol, making it quite distinctive and inviting.

The flavor profile of Khalifa Mintz is rich and complex, offering a mix of OG gas, creamy gelato, and minty menthol with a hint of citrusy undertones.

Khalifa Mintz provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling uplifted and happy.

Khalifa Mintz is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



