Kush Crasher is a cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Kush Crasher features dense, colorful buds with dark purple hues and pink undertones, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a tight structure with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio, making them visually appealing.

This strain has a unique aroma, combining notes of diesel, earthy undertones, and a sweet, fruity finish. The dominant terpene, pinene, adds an additional layer of complexity to the scent.

The flavor profile of Kush Crasher is rich and complex, offering a mix of diesel, earthy notes, and a sweet, fruity finish. The initial aroma is complemented by the dominant terpene, pinene, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the flavor.

Kush Crasher provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It starts with a euphoric rush that lifts spirits, leaving users feeling happy and uplifted. This crescendos into a profound sense of relaxation, leading to a couch-locking and sedating experience that prepares you for a restful night's sleep.

Kush Crasher is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from stress, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.



