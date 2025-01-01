About this product
Kush Crasher is a cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Kush Crasher features dense, colorful buds with dark purple hues and pink undertones, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a tight structure with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio, making them visually appealing.
This strain has a unique aroma, combining notes of diesel, earthy undertones, and a sweet, fruity finish. The dominant terpene, pinene, adds an additional layer of complexity to the scent.
The flavor profile of Kush Crasher is rich and complex, offering a mix of diesel, earthy notes, and a sweet, fruity finish. The initial aroma is complemented by the dominant terpene, pinene, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the flavor.
Kush Crasher provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It starts with a euphoric rush that lifts spirits, leaving users feeling happy and uplifted. This crescendos into a profound sense of relaxation, leading to a couch-locking and sedating experience that prepares you for a restful night's sleep.
Kush Crasher is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from stress, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
