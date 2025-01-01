About this product
Lemon Betty is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Black Betty, making it naturally pest and mold resistant.
Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)
Lemon Betty features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, citrusy aroma with notes of lemon and skunky berries, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Lemon Betty is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet and sour lemon candy and rich skunky berries with earthy undertones.
Lemon Betty provides a stimulating and euphoric effect, delivering both a cerebral high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing mood, creativity, and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and energized.
Lemon Betty is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from fatigue, depression, and stress. Its invigorating effects make it a popular choice for combating mental fatigue and enhancing overall well-being.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and offers a good yield.
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
