Lemon Pineapple is a cross between Pineapple and Lemon Diesel, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Lemon Pineapple features medium-sized plants with long fan leaves and thin stalks. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance with a mix of green and purple hues.

This strain has a sweet, tropical aroma with notes of pineapple, lemon, and apple, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Lemon Pineapple is refreshing and citrusy, offering a blend of pineapple, lemon, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Lemon Pineapple provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

Lemon Pineapple is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



