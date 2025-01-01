Lemon Pound Cake is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese cake strains, giving it its unique flavor and potent effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (70% Sativa / 30% Indica)

Lemon Pound Cake features dense, colorful buds with light green hues and a generous coating of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, citrusy aroma with notes of lemon zest and earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Lemon Pound Cake is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet lemon candy and rich, cheesy undertones with an earthy finish.

Lemon Pound Cake provides a stimulating and euphoric effect, delivering both a cerebral high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing mood, creativity, and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and energized.

Lemon Pound Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from fatigue, depression, and stress. Its invigorating effects make it a popular choice for combating mental fatigue and enhancing overall well-being.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more