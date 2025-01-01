Mac Dre is a cross between Blue Dream and Mac 1, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)

Mac Dre features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of diesel, berries, and sour citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Mac Dre is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, diesel, berry, and sour citrus notes with a hint of spice.

Mac Dre provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Mac Dre is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



