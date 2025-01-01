Mac V2 is a cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15. It's known for its potent effects and delightful flavor, making it a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Mac V2 features dense, colorful buds with olive-green coloring and orange hairs, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a striking diamond-shaped appearance.

This strain has a complex aroma, combining bright citrus notes with dank, diesel undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Mac V2 is rich and layered, offering a mix of sweet citrus, gassy, and earthy notes with a subtle hint of pepper.

Mac V2 provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Mac V2 is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and nausea. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical needs.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



