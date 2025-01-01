Magic Cherries is a cross between Cherry Pie and Melon Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Magic Cherries features dense, conical-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance with earthy, light-purple leaves and rust-colored pistils.

This strain has a sweet, floral aroma with notes of cherry, melon, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Magic Cherries is rich and complex, offering a blend of cherry, melon, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Magic Cherries provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Magic Cherries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



