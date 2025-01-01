Marshmallow Sprinkles is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Wedding Cake. It's known for its potent effects and delightful flavor, making it a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Marshmallow Sprinkles features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a somewhat marshmallow-like appearance, making them visually appealing.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of marshmallows and a hint of vanilla, making it very inviting and pleasant.

The flavor profile of Marshmallow Sprinkles is deliciously sweet, offering a blend of marshmallow, vanilla, and a subtle herbal finish.

Marshmallow Sprinkles provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Marshmallow Sprinkles is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



