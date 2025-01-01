Melon Cake is a cross between Melon and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)

Melon Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of mango, vanilla, and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Melon Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of mango, vanilla, and citrusy notes with a hint of spice.

Melon Cake provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.

Melon Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-70 days and offers a good yield.



read more