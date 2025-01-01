About this product
Melon Cake is a cross between Melon and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Melon Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of mango, vanilla, and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Melon Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of mango, vanilla, and citrusy notes with a hint of spice.
Melon Cake provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.
Melon Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-70 days and offers a good yield.
Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Melon Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of mango, vanilla, and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Melon Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of mango, vanilla, and citrusy notes with a hint of spice.
Melon Cake provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.
Melon Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-70 days and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
About this product
Melon Cake is a cross between Melon and Wedding Cake, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Melon Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of mango, vanilla, and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Melon Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of mango, vanilla, and citrusy notes with a hint of spice.
Melon Cake provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.
Melon Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-70 days and offers a good yield.
Hybrid (50% Sativa / 50% Indica)
Melon Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of mango, vanilla, and citrus, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Melon Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of mango, vanilla, and citrusy notes with a hint of spice.
Melon Cake provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.
Melon Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 60-70 days and offers a good yield.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item